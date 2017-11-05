More overseas NGOs organizing activities in China as law takes effect

A total of 242 overseas non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been registered in China since the country's first law on overseas NGO activities took effect on January 1.



According to the administration office of overseas NGOs under Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, the Chinese capital has issued certificates to 83 overseas NGOs and filed 89 temporary activities, ranking first among Chinese cities.



Nationwide, in addition to regular activities carried out by the 242 registered NGOs, 344 temporary activities were filed, involving over 400 NGOs from 28 countries and regions.



The temporary activities covered fields such as the economy, education, science and technology, health, environmental protection and disaster relief.



NGOs based in the US carried out the most activities. So far, 61 US NGOs have set up representative offices in China. A further 65 US NGOs are in the process of registering.



Beijing police have sought to offer streamlined and tailored services to those NGOs, including discussions about their needs, online consultation, and six workdays instead of five.



"So far Beijing police and related authorities such as banking and taxation have held 16 discussions with more than 200 NGOs, and solved 137 problems for them," said Beijing officer Li Xiaodong.



Xinhua

