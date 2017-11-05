Chinese embassy, Sudanese NGO to distribute shelter materials for Sudanese affected by rains, floods

The Chinese Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday launched a joint project with a local non-governmental organization (NGO) for distributing shelter materials to about 1,000 families affected by recent rains and floods in Sudan.



"This project is an annual project, where each year the Chinese Embassy supports some of the people affected by events, rains and floods in all Sudan states," said Samia Mohamed Osman, director general of the NGO named Sanad Charity Foundation, told the launching ceremony.



The project is one of many projects targeting around 1,000 families to provide them with tarpaulins, blankets and mosquito nets, she added.



Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Li Lianhe regarded the cooperation between the embassy and the local organizations as one of the signs demonstrating the strong ties between Sudan and China.



"These projects will play an important role in the economic and social development and the improvement of the Sudanese people's living conditions," Li spoke at the ceremony.



The Chinese envoy further reiterated China's readiness to provide more assistance and donations for Sudan so to enhance the traditional friendship between the two countries.

