China to hold 4th World Internet Conference in December

China will hold the fourth World Internet Conference
(WIC) next month in the river town of Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, said a statement released on the WIC website Sunday.
The conference, scheduled to run from December 3 to 5, has invited leading figures from governments, international organizations, companies, technology communities and non-governmental organizations, to discuss Internet-related topics including digital economy, cutting-edge technology, cyberspace governance, said the statement.
This year's WIC will continue to present latest Internet technologies to the world, said the statement.
The conference will be jointly sponsored by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Zhejiang provincial government.
It will push for the building of a community of shared future in the cyberspace, advocate respect of differences and forging of consensus, focus on development and innovation, so that a prosperous Internet will produce greater welfare for the human being, the statement said.