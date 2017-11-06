President Trump hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump has commended Saudi Arabia on achieving the commitments he announced during the Riyadh Summit earlier this year, including launching the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center and the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, the White House said on Sunday.
Trump made the remarks in a telephone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday.
Trump also noted that the Saudi top leadership's recent public statements regarding the need to build a moderate, peaceful, and tolerant region are essential to "ensuring a hopeful future for the Saudi people, to curtailing terrorist funding, and to defeating radical ideology - once and for all - so the world can be safe from its evil."
The two leaders also discussed the continuing threat of Houthi militias in Yemen and Saudi Arabia's interception of a missile attack targeting Riyadh launched by Houthi militias on Saturday, highlighting the importance of countering extremist ideologies and championing moderation and tolerance.
According to the White House, Trump thanked the king for his support of the US commitment to defeating Islamic State (IS).
For his part, King Salman expressed his condolences for the recent terrorist attack in New York City.
The White House also said that Trump also praised the Saudi massive purchase of US weapons, including a 15 billion US dollars' investment in Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD
) and billions more in commitments and investments.
He assured the Saudi leader that he would support the purchase of appropriate military equipment that would keep Saudi Arabia safe and help create US jobs.
Trump also asked the King to "strongly consider" listing Aramco on a stock exchange in the United States.