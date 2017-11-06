DR Congo presidential election scheduled for December 2018

The next presidential election for the Democratic Republic of Congo will take place on Dec. 23, 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announced on Sunday.



The presidential election will take place together with legislative and provincial elections, said CENI President Corneille Nangaa in Kinshasa, the capital.



The timetable is based on the principle of streamlining the electoral system to cut excessive cost, Nangaa said.



The newly elected president will be sworn in on Jan. 13, 2019, the CENI chief said.



Opposition members who accuse President Joseph Kabila of being at the root of a deadlock in the country's elections have already rejected the new timetable.

