Slovakia's ruling party, far-right party lose regional elections

Slovakia's State Electoral Commission has confirmed the results of the Saturday's election to the Higher Territorial Units (VUCs), with official figures released on Sunday.



Slovakia refused previous dominance of ruling party Smed-SD and the right extremist party People Party Our Slovakia (LSNS), according to the figures.



The results showed that Smer-SD lost four out of six governors, and the LSNS lost its single governor Martin Kotleba in Banska Bystrica region in the Central Slovakia.



According to Political analyst Jan Baranek, the conventional wisdom hadn't expected Smer-SD to fare so badly in the election.



"The legislative change that turned a two-round election into a single round has completely failed to accomplish what its architects intended. Even though Smer embraced a purpose-built change of the election rules, in this case it was hoisted by its own petard," said Baranek.



In total, 78 candidates are running for the posts of governors in eight VUCs, with almost 2,900 candidates for the regional councils.



The Slovak regional governors officially are Juraj Droba (Bratislava region), Jozef Viskupic (Trnava region), Jaroslav Baska (Trencin region), Milan Belica (Nitra region), Erika Jurinova (Zilina region), Jan Lunter (Banska Bystrica region), Milan Majersky (Presov region) and Rastislav Trnka (Kosice region).



The overall voter turnout stood at 29.95 percent.



This time the electoral term will be extended from four years to five years as a one-off measure in order to make it possible to organise the next regional elections in 2022 alongside the municipal elections.

