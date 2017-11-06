Islamic Jihad vows to retrieve remains of Gaza militants from Israel

The Islamic Jihad (Holy War) group said Sunday that it knows how to bring back the remains of the militants killed in tunnel blast in the Gaza Strip, local source said.



Saraya (Brigades) al-Quds, Islamic Jihad armed wing in Gaza said in a short emailed press statement "We will gain back the remains of the martyrs of the tunnel of freedom and we will walk with our foot on the necks of the enemy."



The statement added that "The occupation (Israel) can never compromise and bargain our holy fighters this way."



Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli army spokesman announced that its forces found the bodies of four Islamic Jihad militants, who died and were missing in a tunnel underneath the borders between southeast Gaza Strip and Israel last week.



The Israeli army attacked last week the tunnel, killing seven militants; five are Islamic Jihad and two are Hamas militants.



Five were missing in the tunnel, and the Islamic Jihad group announce Friday they are dead after all attempts to find them failed.



Hazem Qasem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza said in an emailed press statement that "this is another Israeli crime added to its crimes against our people, besides the killings, the siege and the arrests against our people."



He added that "The occupation (Israel) will be totally illusive if by this way it can pressure on resistance. We will keep having all means of power to defend our people against the aggression of the occupation.

