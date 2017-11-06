Saudi offers snitches 400-mln-USD reward for clues on 40 Houthi leaders

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday to offer rewards worth around 400 million US dollars to those who provide information on 40 leaders of the Houthi militia in Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported.



The rewards will be given to those who provide information that leads to an arrest or who know the whereabouts of the wanted.



The Interior Ministry, who posted the reward, highlighted that the announcement was a response to the increased terrorist activities by the Houthi group and its continuous acts to harm Saudi's security.



The statement accused Houthis, Iran and Hezbollah of exchanging expertise that led to the ballistic missiles attack on Saudi's territories.



On Saturday, Saudi's air forces announced they had intercepted a missile targeting Riyadh from Yemen, with no injuries reported.



Saudi led a military coalition of ten countries and intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi against Iranian-allied Shiite Houthis who stormed the capital Sanaa and controlled much of the country's north.

