Morocco arrests suspect for attempting to set fire in restaurant

Moroccan police arrested on Sunday a suspect for attempting to set fire in a restaurant frequently visited by tourists in the northern city of Larach.



According to a statement from the police, the suspect is aged 36 and worked as a street vendor.



Citing sources in the city, Hespress.com news site said the arrested was known for his "extremist orientations."



"The police arrested the suspect immediately after he broke the Al Khouzama's restaurant facade glass, which injured himself," the police statement said.



Investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the city's public prosecution to determine the motives of the criminal act, the statement said, adding that the suspect is now under medical evaluation "to verify his mental condition."

