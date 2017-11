Int'l dog racing competition held in Lithuania

A dog races during an international dog racing competition in Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 5, 2017. An international dog racing competition is held in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius from Nov. 4 to 5. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

A pack of dogs take part in a race during the international dog racing competition in Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 5, 2017. An international dog racing competition is held in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius from Nov. 4 to 5. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

A pack of dogs take part in a race during the international dog racing competition in Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 5, 2017. An international dog racing competition is held in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius from Nov. 4 to 5. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

A dog races during the international dog racing competition in Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 5, 2017. An international dog racing competition is held in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius from Nov. 4 to 5. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)