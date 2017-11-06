Highlights of exhibition event of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the exhibition event in the Audi Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2017. This picture has been rotated 180 degrees. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Madison Chock (L)/Evan Bates of the United States perform during the exhibition event in the Audi Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2017. This picture has been rotated 180 degrees. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

China's Zhang Hao/Yu Xiaoyu perform during the exhibition event in the Audi Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2017. This picture has been rotated 180 degrees. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

China's Chen Hong/Zhao Yan perform during the exhibition event in the Audi Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2017. This picture has been rotated 180 degrees. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Russia's Alina Zagitova performs during the exhibition event in the Audi Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2017. This picture has been rotated 180 degrees. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)