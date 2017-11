A woman harvests green peppers in Houshawa Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2017. Vegetable cooperatives were built in Houshawa Village in recent years, bringing more than 370 households out of poverty. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

