Pet fair held at Nangang Exhibition Center in SE China's Taiwan

A dog displays its clothing during a pet fair at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 5, 2017. The four-day pet fair will last till Nov. 6. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

A visitor selects pet carriage during a pet fair at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 5, 2017. The four-day pet fair will last till Nov. 6. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

our dogs are seen in a pet carriage during a pet fair at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 5, 2017. The four-day pet fair will last till Nov. 6. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

A visitor displays a cat during a pet fair at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 5, 2017. The four-day pet fair will last till Nov. 6. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)