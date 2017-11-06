Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"We drove a Jaguar around restaurants in Shunyi district, looking for drunk drivers to blackmail. We would scratch their cars and extort money from them. They dared not call the police because they were drunk driving."So said a man surnamed Zhou, who was detained for blackmailing. He and his friend, a man surnamed Cui, had three minor car accidents with drunk drivers and extorted 42,000 yuan ($6,335) from them in 10 days. The first driver surnamed Li, gave them 25,000 yuan on March 27. They said that Li was drunk driving and should be fully responsible for the accident. The next day they took another driver for 17,000 yuan. They couldn't shakedown the third driver, who called the police. The two suspects admitted to the first two cases but said the third was a coincidence. However, the court didn't agree with them. They will be staying in the jail for about three years. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)