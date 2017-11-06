Chrysanthemum cooperatives in Anhui help housholds increase incomes

Workers sort chrysanthemums at the chrysanthemum cooperative in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 5, 2017. Chrysanthemum cooperatives were built in Quanjiao County in 2016, helping more than 100 housholds increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Shen Guo)

A farmer harvests chrysanthemums in Zhougang Village of Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 5, 2017. Chrysanthemum cooperatives were built in Quanjiao County in 2016, helping more than 100 housholds increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Shen Guo)

