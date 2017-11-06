Taobao village prepares for 'battle' before online shopping festival

Villagers prepare their goods for the "Double Eleven" online shopping festival in Anjing town, Pixian county, Southwest China’s Sichuan province on November 5, 2017. Anjing town has been known as one of "China's Taobao Villages" in recent years due to its fast developing rural electronic commerce. "Double Eleven", dubbed as the Chinese version of "Black Friday", falls on November 11 each year and was originally initiated by Taobao in 2009. It's later joined by other e-commerce conglomerates such as JD.com and developed into China's biggest annual online shopping spree. (Photo/China News Service)

