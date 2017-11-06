Happy birthday:



Hang in and don't give up and you will be able to see things through to the end today. Do not waste your time trying to win people who don't share your vision over to your side. It will be up to you to make your dreams come true. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 10, 19.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your caring nature may work against you if you let it. Do not hesitate to do what is best for you when making decisions. Love is in the stars for you tonight. This will be the perfect time to advance a romantic relationship. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Someone may be pressuring you to give up on a certain course of action. Before you launch your arguments, try to see things from their point of view. This will be a good time to focus your time and energy on creative endeavors. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will be so busy today that it will feel like everyone wants a piece of you. Calling in some favors and getting help from others will help relieve your stress. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You do not have to impress others by being an overachiever or a big spender. Your personality is really all you need to win people to your side. Financial matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do your best to stay out of the spotlight today. Focus on keeping a low profile while you listen and learn. What you discover will prove extremely useful sometime down the line. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will end up offending someone if you come on too strong about a certain subject. Keep your emotions in check and you will be able to avoid discord. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Some simple mistakes at work will lead to some major problems, so make sure you double check all your work before leaving for the day. A major business venture will look attractive, but ensure that you do your homework before making any major commitments. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The alignment of the stars indicates good fortune for you when it comes to business matters. Your luck in love, however, is on the decline. It might be wise to put social activities on hold for a while. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



How you look at things will have a direct impact on your performance today. Try and look at the issues you face not as roadblocks in your way, but challenges that need to be overcome. Love and romance is heading your way. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You can't go wrong by making an effort to show others how much you care about them. Do not let life's hectic pace cause you to neglect important relationships or take people for granted. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Looking at an old idea from a new perspective will help you discover better ways to implement it. Fun and adventure are on the menu today, so head out with friends! ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will find yourself at a major crossroads today. Talking about things with family will help you figure out which path is right for you. You financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭