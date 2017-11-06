Why I bought an iPhone 8 Plus

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







My iPhone 6s Plus had a stroke while being upgraded to iOS 11. The swift whippet became an old sloth in just a few fateful minutes.



Using my phone was no longer as graceful as skating over an Olympic rink but a patience-sapping slog through ankle-deep slush. A swipe was followed by a heavy-footed transition from one screen to another. Sometimes it took such a long time for the camera to come alive to take a picture that people might have thought I was shooting a short video.



Sometimes I felt like my phone was in a time warp where 10 minutes equaled to five, if not fewer, in the real world. To keep my sanity intact, I had no choice but to retire my phone and get a new one. Being a diehard Apple fan and sucker for larger screens, I had only two choices: iPhone 8 Plus and the much-touted iPhone X.



If you followed stories about the latest smartphones, you must have heard that the sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are lukewarm, and a lot of people are waiting for the more future-proof iPhone X. The glowing reviews of iPhone 8 on tech websites almost unanimously sow a seed of hesitation in mentioning features only iPhone X has, such as all-screen OLED display and facial recognition.



It didn't take me long to make up my mind though. Between iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, everything is almost the same under the glass hood, especially features concerning its performance and camera capability, two of an iPhone's most compelling strong points ever since the launch of iPhone 4s.



The extra cost for a taste of the future also counts against iPhone X. You need to pay 1,600 yuan ($ 241) more to be able to unlock your phone with your face when Touch ID works pretty well.



The all-display screen, which is all the rage these days, is a baffling pursuit to me. The losing of chunky edges from a TV screen is a step in the right direction as the viewing experience is enhancing something that is meant for content viewing. A mobile phone, in comparison, is not where you and your partner watch a movie together at home on a Friday night, regardless of its screen size and resolution.



Since the viewing and reading I do on my phone is always short, I simply don't appreciate the cosmetic improvements in the viewing department, especially when the screen on iPhone 8 Plus is by no means a lousy job. My only nitpicking gripe about the iPhone 8 Plus screen is the addition of True Tone, which could have been more straightforwardly named "Screen Yellowing."



The premium that one pays for an iPhone X over the more traditional-looking iPhone 8 Plus looks less prohibitive if they choose to pay in installments. That said, 1,600 yuan is still a hefty sum to pay for functions I wouldn't mind missing.



So RIP my iPhone 6s Plus; I'm in good hands.



