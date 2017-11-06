Crossword

Published: 2017/11/6

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Make quick, light cuts

  5 Traffic caution color

 10 Intentionally not spend

 14 Tibetan religious figure

 15 Immature insect

 16 Written course conclusion, often

 17 Rightness or relevance

 20 Standard or foundational

 21 Give as a privilege

 22 Thrust a bayonet

 25 Hindu garment

26 Middle-Earth creature

 29 Opera highlight provided by one

 31 Tightening muscle

 35 Extinct New Zealand bird

36 Left-hand side of a book

 38 "To ___ his own"

39 Asset for social people

 43 Notorious Roman emperor

44 Graceful bird known for wading

 45 Sparkler in a setting

 46 "Break a leg" and "running on empty"

 49 Word with "help" or "control"

 50 Munched

 51 Feudal estate

 53 Lots of bucks?

 55 One who lives far from work

 58 Strengthen an embankment

 62 Learn-on-the-job positions

 65 Every single day has one

 66 Use, as the good china

 67 Like Columbus at work

 68 ___ gin fizz

 69 Lots and lots

 70 Tavern offering

DOWN

  1 Huge portion of cake

  2 Vintner's valley

  3 Small testers of one's patience

  4 City of Lights

  5 High mountain

  6 Put a scratch on, for example

  7 Cheese from 4-Down's country

  8 Linda or Dale of entertainment

  9 Some drum sounds

 10 Military lookout

11 Certain skating leap

 12 Part of a flowery presentation, sometimes

 13 Letters on ambulances

 18 6 x 9 in. book size

 19 Nickname for Ireland

 23 General vicinity

 24 Kind of 70-Across

 26 Muscat native

 27 Did a dude ranch activity

 28 Bay of Naples isle

 30 Fire residues

 32 Steppe antelope

33 Eight things, collectively

 34 Dumb, for some, e.g.

 37 Directed a small boat

 40 Topmost beam of a home

 41 Trunk covered in bark

 42 Makes a deduction

 47 5,280 feet

 48 Fishes with expansive nets

 52 Curled up

 54 Drug offender's option, sometimes

 55 Valuable, milky stone

 56 ___ snuff (good enough)

 57 Baptism or marriage ceremony, e.g.

 59 Workbench clamp

 60 Sword used in competitions

 61 Russian leader, once

 62 Commercials

 63 Dairy producer

 64 Some print shop measures

solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
