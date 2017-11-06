puzzle
ACROSS
1 Make quick, light cuts
5 Traffic caution color
10 Intentionally not spend
14 Tibetan religious figure
15 Immature insect
16 Written course conclusion, often
17 Rightness or relevance
20 Standard or foundational
21 Give as a privilege
22 Thrust a bayonet
25 Hindu garment
26 Middle-Earth creature
29 Opera highlight provided by one
31 Tightening muscle
35 Extinct New Zealand bird
36 Left-hand side of a book
38 "To ___ his own"
39 Asset for social people
43 Notorious Roman emperor
44 Graceful bird known for wading
45 Sparkler in a setting
46 "Break a leg" and "running on empty"
49 Word with "help" or "control"
50 Munched
51 Feudal estate
53 Lots of bucks?
55 One who lives far from work
58 Strengthen an embankment
62 Learn-on-the-job positions
65 Every single day has one
66 Use, as the good china
67 Like Columbus at work
68 ___ gin fizz
69 Lots and lots
70 Tavern offering
DOWN
1 Huge portion of cake
2 Vintner's valley
3 Small testers of one's patience
4 City of Lights
5 High mountain
6 Put a scratch on, for example
7 Cheese from 4-Down's country
8 Linda or Dale of entertainment
9 Some drum sounds
10 Military lookout
11 Certain skating leap
12 Part of a flowery presentation, sometimes
13 Letters on ambulances
18 6 x 9 in. book size
19 Nickname for Ireland
23 General vicinity
24 Kind of 70-Across
26 Muscat native
27 Did a dude ranch activity
28 Bay of Naples isle
30 Fire residues
32 Steppe antelope
33 Eight things, collectively
34 Dumb, for some, e.g.
37 Directed a small boat
40 Topmost beam of a home
41 Trunk covered in bark
42 Makes a deduction
47 5,280 feet
48 Fishes with expansive nets
52 Curled up
54 Drug offender's option, sometimes
55 Valuable, milky stone
56 ___ snuff (good enough)
57 Baptism or marriage ceremony, e.g.
59 Workbench clamp
60 Sword used in competitions
61 Russian leader, once
62 Commercials
63 Dairy producer
64 Some print shop measures
solution