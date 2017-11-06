puzzle

ACROSS1 Make quick, light cuts5 Traffic caution color10 Intentionally not spend14 Tibetan religious figure15 Immature insect16 Written course conclusion, often17 Rightness or relevance20 Standard or foundational21 Give as a privilege22 Thrust a bayonet25 Hindu garment26 Middle-Earth creature29 Opera highlight provided by one31 Tightening muscle35 Extinct New Zealand bird36 Left-hand side of a book38 "To ___ his own"39 Asset for social people43 Notorious Roman emperor44 Graceful bird known for wading45 Sparkler in a setting46 "Break a leg" and "running on empty"49 Word with "help" or "control"50 Munched51 Feudal estate53 Lots of bucks?55 One who lives far from work58 Strengthen an embankment62 Learn-on-the-job positions65 Every single day has one66 Use, as the good china67 Like Columbus at work68 ___ gin fizz69 Lots and lots70 Tavern offeringDOWN1 Huge portion of cake2 Vintner's valley3 Small testers of one's patience4 City of Lights5 High mountain6 Put a scratch on, for example7 Cheese from 4-Down's country8 Linda or Dale of entertainment9 Some drum sounds10 Military lookout11 Certain skating leap12 Part of a flowery presentation, sometimes13 Letters on ambulances18 6 x 9 in. book size19 Nickname for Ireland23 General vicinity24 Kind of 70-Across26 Muscat native27 Did a dude ranch activity28 Bay of Naples isle30 Fire residues32 Steppe antelope33 Eight things, collectively34 Dumb, for some, e.g.37 Directed a small boat40 Topmost beam of a home41 Trunk covered in bark42 Makes a deduction47 5,280 feet48 Fishes with expansive nets52 Curled up54 Drug offender's option, sometimes55 Valuable, milky stone56 ___ snuff (good enough)57 Baptism or marriage ceremony, e.g.59 Workbench clamp60 Sword used in competitions61 Russian leader, once62 Commercials63 Dairy producer64 Some print shop measures

