An employee makes American flags in a factory in Wuyi county, East China's Zhejiang Province on Monday. The factory is busy producing 50,000 flags for a foreign client. That flag batch is among the many orders the factory has recently got from Asian countries like Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, and will be used to welcome the arrival of US President Donald Trump. Trump landed in Japan on Sunday, the first Asian country he is visiting on his 12-day tour of the region. Photo: VCG