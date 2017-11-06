Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

die (regarding a computer)



死机



(sǐjī)

A: This makes me so angry! This computer is driving me crazy. Just when I was just one short section from finishing my report, the computer suddenly died. The worst part is that I forgot to save my file!



气死我了！这电脑快把我逼疯了。就在还差一小段就要写完报告的时候, 它突然死机了。最惨的是, 我忘了保存！



(qìsǐ wǒ le！zhè diànnǎo kuài bǎwǒ bīfēnɡ le. jiùzài hái chà yīxiǎoduàn jiùyào xiěwán bàoɡào de shíhòu, tā tūrán sǐjīle. zuìcǎn de shì, wǒ wànɡle bǎocún!)







B: That's so unfortunate. Did you try rebooting?



那真是悲剧了。你尝试重启了吗？



(nà zhēnshì bēijù le. nǐ chánɡshì chónɡqǐ le ma?)

A: I tried to, but I couldn't get into the system. I probably need to reinstall the operating system. I guess this teaches me a lesson: You have to constantly save when writing something important on the computer.



我试了, 可还是进不去系统。可能需要重装系统了。这也是个教训：在电脑上写重要文档的时候切记要及时保存。



(wǒ shìle, kě háishì jìnbùqù xìtǒnɡ. kěnénɡ xūyào chónɡzhuānɡ xìtǒnɡ le. zhè yěshì ɡè jiàoxùn, zài diànnǎo shànɡ xiě zhònɡyào wéndànɡ de shíhòu qièjì yào jíshí bǎocún.)