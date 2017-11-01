Consumer, healthcare firms support stocks

Chinese mainland stocks ended higher on Monday as robust gains in consumer and healthcare firms helped the market recoup earlier losses after curbs out of the Chinese government weighed on the banking and property sectors.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.71 percent to 4,020.89 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.49 percent at 3,388.17 points.



Consumer and healthcare firms led the gains with Yonghui Superstores surging 9.61 percent to a new peak. An index tracking healthcare firms advanced 3.50 percent to its highest level since its launch in early 2005.



"The robust gains in those sector leaders reflect a change in investing philosophy that attaches more attention to solid fundamentals," said Yan Kaiwen, analyst with China Fortune Securities.



The change is aided in part by the participation of foreign investors, in particular the inclusion of China's A shares into an MSCI index, which is expected to bring in billions of dollars, Yan noted.



But the banking sector extended losses, after China's central bank spelt out a strategy to prevent a future financial crisis, urging broadened equity funding and direct finance to reduce corporate leverage and eliminate "zombie" companies.



The property sector also dropped 1.70 percent, on news that Beijing had tightened controls on down payments for home buyers and had created a new loan product aimed at renters to promote the rental housing market.





