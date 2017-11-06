Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"I'm not willing to give anything away."A 60-year-old Shanghai resident surnamed Wang lives in a home where everything is older than him, xinmin.cn reported Monday. Five years ago, Wang moved from downtown to a larger home in Jiading district, in order to set aside enough space for his hundreds of antiques. Among them is a set of furniture designed by his grandfather last century, classical paintings and calligraphy, his grandfather's old shaver and pomade, and his grandmother's perfume and vintage handbags.