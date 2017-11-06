The death of Vlada Dzyuba was a terrible, tragic coincidence

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









"Have you heard about the 14-year-old Russian model who died in Shanghai?" my Global Times editor asked me on WeChat recently. I am a Russian woman and I personally know many Russian models working here in Shanghai, so this story has of course touched a personal nerve in our community.



Last month, Vlada Dzyuba, who comes from Perm, a small provincial level town, fell into a coma after attending an event in East China's Zhejiang Province; two days later she passed away at Shanghai Ruijin Hospital. I checked Dzyuba's many social media profiles, including Instagram photos posted just three days before her death. She seemed to be enjoying herself here in China, attending multiple fashion shows and living what looks like the glamorous life of a young, beautiful model.



Foreign models in China indeed lead an interesting life. Apart from attending daily castings, shows and photo shoots, many like to go out shopping and dancing. Also, most spend their downtime exercising in order to stay in shape; too much play and they will look exhausted, and thus become undesirable in the scrutinizing eyes of photographers and designers.



Many claim that Dzyuba's death was caused by exhaustion. "Fourteen-year-old model 'dies after gruelling 12-hour fashion show in China'" was a headline in the Independent newspaper. China's burgeoning modeling industry that legally allows a 14-year-old foreign girl to work here is also being blamed by many.



Meanwhile, Chinese media claim that, according to medical reports, Meningitis and multiple organ failure caused by pyaemia (bacterial blood poisoning) were the true causes of her death. I'm not sure how a healthy teenager can suddenly suffer so many symptoms, but I personally do not believe that exhaustion and overwork lead to Dzyuba's death.



No modeling agency would ever exploit a young talent to the point of becoming fatal. Models are their primary sources of income, and it's to an agency's best financial interests to keep their talent rested, healthy and happy. Think about it: have you ever seen a tired-looking model in a magazine or catwalk? No, these girls are the definition of spoiled princess.



And even if Dzyuba had been kept busy during her China fashion tour, a 12-hour shift never killed anyone. Construction workers, taxi and truck drivers, delivery boys, fishermen and coal miners do it all the time. Sure, maybe after a decade of consecutive 12-hour shifts, a person might desire an early retirement, but it would never lead to an early death. On the contrary, according to medical statistics, people who keep busy tend to live longer than the lazy.



What happened to Dzyuba was mostly likely just a terrible, tragic coincidence. Meningitis is an acute inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, followed by painful symptoms such as headaches, fever and neck stiffness. These symptoms are hard to distinguish from the flu or a common cold. This little girl was most likely just too immature to realize she was suffering something more serious and didn't bother to take some time off to rest and get checked at a clinic.



If anyone is to blame, it is Dzyuba's own parents, who let her go off to China all by herself without any proper supervision or guidance on living alone. Her parents simply overestimated their teenage daughter's ability to be responsible.



However, I believe that they did not mean to be careless. I know firsthand how hard it is for any parent to keep track of their child while they are abroad; I am one such daughter. I have made many personal mistakes throughout the years I have lived in Shanghai, and sometimes I forget to phone home for weeks on end to let my parents know how I'm doing. When I do get back in touch, I can hear my mother's relief that I am safe and healthy.



I am sure Dzyuba's mother believed in her talented child and tried to encourage her to do what she wanted. For the reference, Natalia Vodianova, a Russian supermodel, started modeling abroad when she was at same young age too.



Unfortunately, things went wrong with young Dzyuba. Her family must be heartbroken right now. That is why, instead of pointing fingers and assigning blame, let's all take a moment to grieve for Vlada Dzyuba and sympathize with her parents. Let's also hope that other young models, Chinese and foreign, learn from this tragedy and not let any agency force them to do something they don't feel comfortable doing.



