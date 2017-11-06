Over 500k shared bikes cleared out of city

After Shanghai tightened the number of shared bikes allowed in the city, over 516,000 such bikes have been cleared out, though there are currently 1.15 million still being used around the city as of the end of September, thepaper.cn reported Monday.



To control vicious competition between bike-sharing companies, Shanghai Municipal Transportation Committee issued a notice in August urging them to limit the production of new bikes and instead control and organize the excessive number of bikes already on the road.



It is estimated that tens of thousands of shared bikes in Shanghai were transported to other provinces or to the outskirts of the city. After rectification and cleaning, street and sidewalk parking order has drastically improved.



The committee is also working on the construction of an information-sharing platform to strengthen and standardize the management of shared bikes.





