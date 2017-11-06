India begins joint military exercise with Bangladesh

India on Monday began a joint military exercise with neighboring Bangladesh in its northeastern states of Meghalaya and Mizoram.



The joint army combat event, called "Exercise Sampriti," will be held from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18, first at the Joint Training Node in Meghalaya state followed by a counter-terrorist exercise at India's Jungle Warfare School in Mizoram state, defense officials said.



"It sends a strong signal to the world that both India and Bangladesh understand the emerging threat of transnational terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder united in countering this menace," defence official Colonel C. Konwer told the media.



"It also aims to enhance interoperability between the two nations and enrich from each other's experience while carrying out counter-insurgency or counter-terrorism operations," he added.



This is the seventh such joint exercise between India and Bangladesh. Exercise Sampriti is held alternately in India and Bangladesh every year. The previous edition was held at Tangail in Dhaka last year.

