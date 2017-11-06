Shanghai retailer explores Double 11

Bailian Group in Shanghai is working toward establishing a "new retail" relationship with Alibaba to bring local customers a new shopping experience during Double 11.



Through cooperation with Alibaba, Bailian hopes to develop a new form of retail that focuses on leveraging the shopping experience for customers through interactive activities, such as popup shops and virtual red envelopes.



Eric Zhao, board secretary of Bailian, said developing a new form of retail has been a "common consensus" among various local retailers who hope to join the changing landscape of China's retail industry.



In addition to integrating online and offline retail, Bailian will also focus on reshaping its own retail value by centering more on lifestyle branding.





