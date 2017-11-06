Sri Lankan president condoles with victims of Texas shooting

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday that he was deeply saddened by the deadly shooting in the US state of Texas which left 26 people killed and several others injured.



In a message on his official Twitter account, Sirisena offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the government of the United States.



At least 26 people were killed and 20 others wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday.



The US government called the attack the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.

