State of the art

Shanghai Art Fair (SAF) 2017 was recently held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, with 140 galleries and exhibitors from 16 countries and regions including the US and Germany.



Covering an area of 25,000 square meters, the fair showcased thousands of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, videos and installations. According to data released by organizers, the four-day event produced 150 million yuan ($22.61 million) in trading volume, same as the record-breaking number in 2016.



Sales from a gallery team from South Korea achieved 7 million yuan, and all artwork represented by a German gallery sold out despite being their first time attending SAF.



As Asia's largest and most international art exchange gathering, the fair is open to both emerging and established artists.



Several artists and exhibitors shared their experiences with the Global Times during the event.



Ljiljana Burcul Lili is a Serbian artist who works in art and fashion design. She presented two paintings through Gallery Steiner from Vienna of Austria and sold one during the fair. Inspired by a handmade silk scarf given to her as a gift, Lili chose silk as her canvas. She also uses crystals, glass and semi-precious stones in her paintings.



But painting on silk is never easy due to its delicate nature. "It's almost the same as touching the surface of water. Even though it is stretched on a flat horizontal frame, silk is still moving," said Lili. "It doesn't tolerate mistakes. You have to start all over again with a new piece."



Lili feels lucky that she was born with calmness and peacefulness, which is important in painting. "My hand and paintbrush move as one. Drop by drop I create my magic," said Lili, who practices meditation before painting.



Living off of art



But Lili's success has not come easily. A mother of two who once worked as an engineer, she eventually quit her job to dedicate herself completely to art. Even though she has been creating and painting since the early childhood, it took her more than 10 years to master the technique of painting on silk. She now has a very successful art studio.



The pursuit of art costs time and money for young artists, leaving many discouraged. This is the primary reason why SAF set up an exhibition specifically for young artists in 2006. This year, 37 teachers and students showcased their works.



Liu Danyang, 26, who recently graduated from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, was one of them. Liu's painting series, which he named "Family," is based on photos of his own relatives.



"China's one-child generation obtained more love from our families, so we should take on more responsibility in return," he explained, adding that he was inspired to work on this series after his grandma passed away in 2016.



Liu developed an interest in painting when he was five years old, then formally learned the medium in high school. He now teaches painting.



"I spend half the week to paint and half to teach," he said.



"After all, I have to be independent and feed myself. It is unrealistic for young people like myself to think we can live off of our art. It takes a long time [to find success]. I guess that's why some people can't stick with it," said Liu.



China's growing art market



August Vilella, a 31-year-old Barcelona-based artist, started painting only four years ago, but has already won many awards, including first place at the Tokyo International Art Fair in 2016. He was also nominated for a best painter award during the Global Art Awards in Dubai this year.



"My first painting was born on a Sunday evening when I just simply decided to 'drop' some paint onto a canvas. I still do not know what happened, but one stroke was followed by another and suddenly a new world of characters started to birth in front of me," said Vilella, explaining that the moment he picked up a brush he felt as if he had done it all his life.



Some of Vilella's paintings feature fluffy figures with big eyes. "Eyes are the mirror of the soul. And often, my characters mirror the souls of people who look at them. Thus, when we remove the artist's will from his creation, each painting becomes a piece of art in which all people can find themselves reflected," Vilella told the Global Times.



During the Shanghai event, Vilella attracted huge attention with his surrealism oil paintings. According to Jose Ignacio Ruiz Caparros (Vilella's representative and president of the Spanish National Art Association), seven of his paintings were sold at SAF for 2 million yuan.



Six crystal artists from the Czech Republic also stood out at the event. Ing. Jiri Mihel, chairman of Czech Glass Art Alliance, a newly established association which builds a bridge between artists and collectors, said SAF was their debut in Asia.



"Czech Republic has a long history of creating glass art, and we have different techniques," Mihel explained. "Each piece of glass is unique and represents a different way of working on glass. You will never find two exactly-the-same pieces. The only similarity is that they are all handmade."



Besides its history heritage, Czech artists are unique for using raw material developed exclusively in Czech, which makes their glass works excel in the art world. "Because of that, we are able to produce crystal glass with high transparency and high quality," he said.



According to Mihel, royal families in Europe often purchase glass arts made by Czech producers. "We are very proud of that," Mihel smiled, adding that they would like to look for more opportunities in China.





Visitors at the art fair Photo: Chen Shasha/GT

Ceramics on sale Photo: Chen Shasha/GT