Aussie politicians to be forced to declare citizenship status before running for public office: PM

Australian politicians will be forced to declare their citizenship status before running for public office, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced on Monday.



The announcement by Turnbull came after the government has been disrupted by a dual citizenship saga.



Under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution, any person who is a citizen of a nation other than Australia is ineligible to serve in the nation's parliament.



The High Court in October disqualified Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce from the lower house of Australia's federal parliament after establishing that he was a dual citizen of New Zealand by descent.



It was also found that senators Malcolm Roberts, Larissa Waters, Fiona Nash and Scott Ludlam were ineligible to be elected.

Unveiling the new approach on Monday, Turnbull acknowledged that the public held "legitimate concern" over the lack of transparency in parliament.



Turnbull stressed that this system was not an audit of all parliamentarians' citizenship status.



"This is not an audit. The obligation is on each member and each senator to make a full disclosure as I have repeatedly said in recent times," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.



Once the new legislation passes parliament, all members of both houses of parliament will have 21 days to make their disclosure.



They will be required to provide information on the birth date, and place of birth, of their parents and documents proving they renounced the citizenship of any other country before running for office where necessary.



Turnbull said incorrect or falsified documents would be "a serious breach of privilege" that would carry "very dramatic" political consequences.

