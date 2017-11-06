3 missing after fishing boat capsized

Three people are missing after a fishing boat capsized on Sunday night in waters off Dalian in northeast China, local authorities said Monday.



The Dalian maritime search and rescue center received reports at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, saying that a fishing boat had capsized.



Ten people fell into the water and seven were picked up by passing boats. Three are still missing, the center said.



The search and rescue center has dispatched rescue ships and helicopters to the scene and asked nearby ships to join the search.

