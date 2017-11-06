China’s cycling authorities probe Tour of Hainan violence involving Swiss rider

The investigation has begun into an incident involving a Swiss competitor being attacked during a cycling race in South China's Hainan Province, the Chinese Cycling Association (CCA) said on Monday after it decided to impose more serious punishment.

During the Stage 7 of the Tour of Hainan on Friday, some employees and riders from the Keyi Look team attacked people from a Swiss team car after the car allegedly made Keyi's rider Wang Xin fall during the race, according to an official statement released by CCA on Saturday.

The tour's organizing committee decided, with the CCA endorsement, to disqualify the entire Keyi Look team, with the CCA expected to take further action, the release said.

A CCA employee told the Global Times on Monday that they are still investigating the case, but declined to give further details.

A video posted online purportedly shows Wang falling down from his bike after making contact with the Swiss team car. Wang immediately jumped and hurled a water bottle at the car. Another video claims to show Wang attacking the Swiss team staff, knocking one person to the ground and kicking him. The rider then grabbed a tire pump from the back of a car and started to approach another staff member before police and spectators intervened.

"The CCA holds zero tolerance toward any uncivilized behavior or violence and has asked all cycling teams, be they Chinese or international, to follow disciplinary rules," the CCA statement said.



Global Times