Drawing Conclusions

A local resident surnamed Zhao in Jiading district purchased a fish that turned out to be quite unusual for the region, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday. The fish, which is 40 centimeters and covered in thick, black scales, was caught by the vendor a few days before from a local river. Some netizens referred to it as a "garbage fish." Experts said local residents should be cautious about releasing nonlocal fish into local waters, as some species can be harmful to the local ecological system. For instance, "garbage fish" tend to eat other fish's eggs. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT