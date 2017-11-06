Vincent Kok’s ‘Two Wrongs Make A Right’ sets eyes on Singles’ Day audiences

Fiona Sit (left) and Vic Chou Photo: IC

Rom-coms have always performed well in China. Chinese movie Two Wrongs Make A Right is looking to capitalize on this fact and the upcoming Singles' Day holiday on Saturday by serving up a helping of romance and laughter to audiences on Friday.Originally meant to celebrate young men and women who have yet to find a partner, Singles' Day in China has now become one of the biggest online shopping festivals in the world and a major day for heading to entertainment venues among young Chinese.The latest work from Hong Kong director Vincent Kok, Two Wrongs Make A Right, starring Vic Chou and actress Fiona Sit, focuses on Qin Rui (Chou), a fortuneteller and fengshui consultant who trusts in destiny, and Pei Pei (Sit) and all the bad things that happen whenever the two happen to get together.According to the director, he has long dreamed of telling a story through fortunetelling and fengshui, a traditional Chinese geomancy system that seeks to arrange living spaces so they are in harmony and balance with the natural world.Kok noted that he tried to use a new way to present a romance story and that it was tailored for Singles' Day audiences.