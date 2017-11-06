Beijing Minsheng Art Museum showcases work of artist Guan Yong

Watercolor Sketch by Guan Yong Photo: Courtesy of the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum

Young Chinese artist Guan Yong is showcasing his latest works of the last five years at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum as part of the museum's Young Artist series.As a member of China's new generation of contemporary artists, Guan, born in 1975, has brought a total of 55 paintings and two sculptures to the exhibition. His paintings cover various subjects from landscapes to portraits.According to the exhibition's curator Xu Gang, the exhibition's title, The Intermediate Space, is inspired by the quote from Italian painter Giorgio Morandi: "You cannot demonstrate your own greatness by remaining at one extreme, but by reaching out to both extremes at the same time, and filling the intermediate space. A good artist can use a strong personal style to connect the two extremes, letting the work be what's filling in the intermediate space…""Guan Yong has learned minimalism and a minimalist attitude toward art creation and life from Morandi," Xu wrote in the exhibition's preface.Guan once concluded that "painting, as a visual existence, first and foremost must provide an illusion that can be felt. The meaning system of this illusion must be open-ended, opening to its viewers. Its very significance and signification lie in the viewer's own understanding."Xu explained his understanding of Guan's core art theory by saying that "what he means is that a painting is never complete before it is understood by the viewer in his/her own relation to the painting. A painting acts only as a mediator between the artist and the viewer."The exhibition is set to run until November 30.