Egypt recovers 354 antiques seized in United Arab Emirates

Egypt has recovered 354 archaeological objects that were seized by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the antiquities ministry in Cairo said.



Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed al-Qasimi, ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, had ordered the pieces returned to Egypt after police captured them, the ministry said on Saturday.



It did not provide any details on where or how the pieces were recovered, or from whom.



Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany inspected the pieces at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo on Saturday, it said, adding that they would be placed on display in a "special exhibition."



The recovered pieces include antiques from the Pharaonic era and some from Islamic times, it said.



Among them are a pottery container carrying the name of Ramses III, who ruled Egypt around 3,000 years ago, and several bronze statues depicting Egyptian gods including Isis and Osiris.



Egypt, a rich source of archaeological treasures, regularly announces the recovery of stolen artefacts.



It has long campaigned for the return of precious artefacts which it considers stolen and which are housed in European museums, such as the Nefertiti Bust in Berlin.





