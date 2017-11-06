Baby thrown from bridge, survives

A man detained for tossing an infant baby off a bridge and into a river told police he sometimes gets "strange ideas," The Mirror reported Monday.



The suspect surnamed Qin, 28, was captured on Saturday in Henan Province for what appears to be a random attack.



The baby's mother, surnamed Liu, told police she was walking with her 2-month-old girl across a bridge in Pingdingshan on Friday afternoon when the suspect snatched the infant from her arms and threw her into the river six meters below before running from the scene.



Fortunately, she was rescued by two nearby men. Among her rescuers was a man surnamed Ge, a surgeon at Pingdingshan The Second People's Hospital, who was able to resuscitate the baby.



She was later taken to Ge's hospital, where she is recovering, nurses said.



Qin was apprehended the next day. When asked why he threw the baby, Qin replied, "Sometimes I'll have these strange ideas," Pear Video reported.



The Mirror/Pear Video

