Paintings by Indian elephant auctioned off in Hungary

Paintings created by an Indian elephant who enjoys wielding a brush were auctioned off by a Hungarian traveling circus on Saturday.



Three of 42-year-old elephant Sandra's abstract canvasses, with colored lines flowing across them resembling rivers, fetched about 40,000 forints ($150) each.



A painting depicting Sandra herself, done by a Hungarian painter, sold for 260,000 forints. The money will be offered to an elephant sanctuary in Malaysia.



Sandra paints with her trunk purely for pleasure, according to her owner and trainer Florian Richter, a horse acrobat and circus director.



Sandra, who was already well practiced in a circus trick involving a shaving brush, was given a paintbrush and she quickly adapted her skills to the canvas.



"I praise her by saying 'oh this is really good, or not so good'," Richter said. "We have been together for 40 years so this is a family connection," Richter added.





