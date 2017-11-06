Yongan govt sees tremendous opportunity in bamboo sector

Government officials, representatives and entrepreneurs visit a local bamboo trading center. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT





A lightweight and durable material, bamboo has a multitude of applications in everyday life. Yet the use and function of bamboo has not been fully acknowledged in China and overseas. To spread Chinese bamboo culture and develop the bamboo industry worldwide, the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) and China Bamboo Industrial Association held the 2017 International Yongan Bamboo Ware Fair in Yongan, Fujian Province on October 27, marking the local government's determination to promote the bamboo industry.



The fair comprised several events, including the Sixth International (Yongan) Bamboo Industrial design competition, the 2017 China Bamboo Brand Alliance and National Bamboo Industrial Intellectual Property Fair, the Fourth International (Yongan) Bamboo Empire Forum, and the 2017 Internet Plus Bamboo Industry Development Forum.



The bamboo exhibition in Yongan started in 2002 and has become an influential industry event in the region, drawing the participation of tens of thousands of people from both at home and abroad.



Dubbed the demonstration park of China's forestry reform and development and China's bamboo town, Yongan is the ideal location for manufacturing companies that are interested in doing international bamboo business.



According to the Yongan government, there are 179 bamboo related companies in the area, and 23 of them are fairly large ones with an annual production value of over 10 million yuan ($1,507,613). Last year, the total production value of the bamboo industry in Yongan was 5.8 billion yuan, up by 15 percent year-on-year for the past decade.



The bamboo industry has become the fastest growing income generating industry for local farmers. The related companies have a wide range of bamboo products, including food, furniture, container flooring and skateboards, with buyers such as the China Ocean Shipping Group, IKEA and Maersk.





A factory worker works on a bamboo chair. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT





Yin Yijian has run his bamboo business for three years. His factory mainly makes materials for floors, bridges, and walls. Yin said that they have expanded every year for the past three years, and they export about 30 percent of their products to overseas markets, including countries in Europe and Africa. Therefore, all their products have to meet the international standard. He said although his products are still facing competition from wood, the situation is much better than before.



"In the traditional mindset of domestic consumers, wood is always the best, and it takes time for them to change. In the West, we haven't been able to promote bamboo products well, so they don't know much about this material, its quality and its wide usage," Yin said. "Nevertheless, those who use bamboo products will keep on using it. That is why the bamboo industry is growing fast in recent years."



Communication director of INBAR, Wu Junqi, also participated in the event. She said bamboo products had been previously misclassified in the international market.



"Bamboo products have a strong Chinese character, but they were often taken as wood products when exported to the West," Wu said. "Consequently, bamboo products shared the same quality standard as wood. In 2007, the World Customs Organization and INBAR jointly launched a new customs code for bamboo in international trade that allows bamboo products to have their own standard from wood."



Talking about the government's initiative for holding bamboo related events, Chen Wenhua, the mayor of Yongan, said at the forum that the development of the bamboo industry is a future trend that Yongan wants to be more involved in.



"The demand for wood is increasing, and the forest is vanishing for all time, so pursuing an alternative resource has become an urgent matter," Chen said. "Bamboo, as a renewable resource, can be widely used while causing little impact on nature. Through developing intensive bamboo manufacturing and bamboo tourism, the value of bamboo is increasing, contributing a rise in the income of bamboo farmers and a sustainable growth of economic, social and ecological benefits in the region."