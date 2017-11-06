Starry Asia Entertainment obtains second round financing

Starry Asia Entertainment unveils new strategies. Photo: Courtesy of Starry Asia Entertainment

On October 31, Starry Asia Entertainment announced that it gained its second round of financing at a press conference. It also revealed an update on the company's strategy, which emphasizes real-time interactive music scenes under the concept of "entertainment plus."Ma Le, CEO of the company, also announced its key projects for the coming year, including several concerts and music festivals.Partners and representatives from the investment and entertainment industries, including cofounder and CEO of Huayi Brothers Media Wang Zhonglei, took part in the event.