Chinese philanthropist joins forces with international wild cat conservation organization

Chinese female philanthropist He Qiaonv, who is also the co-founder of China Global Philanthropy Institute (CGPI), on Oct. 14 joined forces with Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, and WildCRU, Oxford University's conservation research unit, to protect big cats and their vast landscapes within China and beyond.



The luanching ceremony of the joint action, co-organized by the CGPI, East-West Philanthropy Forum (EWPF), and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), was held in Monaco on Oct. 14. On the ceremony, He and Thomas Kaplan, US philanthropist and the Panthera Founder and Chairman of the Board, signed a cooperative agreement, making the first step of global cooperation on big cats conservation.



IUCN members HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Honorary Co-Chair of the First East-West Sustainability Summit (EWSS) in 2016, Maya Soetoro-Ng, founder of Ceeds of Peace, Honorary Co-Chair of EWSS 2016, and sister of former US President Barack Obama, Ms. Inger Andersen from International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Queen Noor Al-Husseinof Jordan, Frank Mars, board member of Mars, Inc., GregoryCarr, Founder and President of the Gregory C. Carr Foundation, Adam Sweidan, Co-founder and Chairman of Synchronicity Earth, Richard Schneider, CEO of One World Star International Holdings Ltd., and Wang Zhenyao, CGPI president and Secretary-General of the East-West Philanthropy Forum attended the event.



Wang noted that as young and promising philanthropists, the CGPI students will make great contributions to the philanthropy of both China and the world with their dedication.



Prince Albert II of Monaco welcomed the philanthropists on the ceremony, saying that fruitful results have been achieved during the last year's East-West Sustainability Summit in Hawaii.



He and Kaplan plan to set up reserves in 10 potential high-risk areas around the world, focusing on the establishment of reserves in both China and Africa for the protection of snow leopards and African lions, respectively.



In addition, a specially tailored management training program for wildlife conservation featuring the combination of international curriculums and practices has been launched for related organizations and practitioners in China to conduct better activities in the future.



He has been invited join the Global Alliance for Wild Cats because of her philanthropic actions and contributions to big cat conservation. Kaplan said that the cooperation will further promote China's big cats conservation and raise awareness of environmental protection for more Chinese.



Attachments：



Introduction of CGPI



China Global Philanthropy Institute was founded by five Chinese and US philanthropists, Bill Gates, Ray Dalio, Niu Gensheng, He Qiaonyu, and Ye Qingjun. The Institute receives funds from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Beijing Dalio Public Welfare Foundation, Lao Niu Foundation, Beijing Qiaonyu Foundation, and Zhejiang Dunhe Foundation. The institute is initiated by the Shen-zhen Yatai International Philanthropy Education Foundation.



The institute aims to establish an education system that will cultivate exemplary philanthropists and executive NGO management personnel. It is committed to building a knowledge system to sup-port the development of philanthropy in China and around the world, and creating a professional think tank to lead global philanthropy development and promote the formation of a new philanthrop-ic knowledge system. By elevating innovation, CGPI will make significant contributions to the de-velopment of philanthropy in China and beyond.



Ma Weihua, former President of China Merchants Bank, is the institute's first chairman of the board. Wang Zhenyao, professor of the Beijing Normal University, is the dean of China Global Philanthro-py Institute.



Drawing upon support from its multi-national leadership, CGPI has created a global philanthropy education alliance which includes major philanthropists, internationally renowned universities, influential foundations, and nonprofit organizations. The alliance encourages greater professionaliza-tion within the philanthropic sector, while providing a platform for greater understanding, exchange, and cooperation.



CGPI applies an international, practical, and innovative method to produce philanthropic knowledge. It implements an academic model of "academic tutoring + practice guidance + study tour," created a professional academic and research system covering "nonprofit management," "social finance and innovation," "social services and policy," "family inheritance," "nonprofit fundraising," and "philanthropy and humanities." CGPI targets globally renowned universities and influential foundations and charitable organizations as its academic and research partners. It has developed two flagship programs of Global Philanthropy Leaders Program (GPL) and Executive Management of Philanthropy (EMP), an international fellowship program that includes the Executive Leadership Program (ELP) and Philanthropic Leadership Platform (PLP), and various certification courses in order to construct an applied philanthropic training system that focuses on fostering philanthropists and nonprofit executives, while conducting the social service certification education and public phil-anthropic education.



East-West Philanthropy Forum (EWPF)



The East-West Philanthropy Forum (EWPF) recognizes that philanthropy is changing the world and shaping the future. The Forum's mission is to catalyze a global leadership network that promotes cooperative action and enhances the impact of philanthropy in addressing the world's most urgent social problems. EWPF is an action-oriented platform where philanthropic leaders from East and West connect to solve issues in climate change and sustainability, social finance and innovation, the empowerment of women and young people, and family and cultural legacy, through applied research, public/private partnerships, education, and exchange. In 2016, the East-West Sustainability Summit convened 130 high-level participants to collaborate and share their insights on topics such as the pro-tection of biodiversity in various ecosystems, green finance and infrastructure, sustainable business models, clean energy investments, and sustainability action networks.



Qiaonv Foundation



The mission of the Bejing Qiaonyu Foundation is "Love the Earth, Sow the Seeds of Philanthropy." The foundation's giving programs are divided into three main areas: Caring for our Planet (ecological think tanks, eco forum, and cooperative development), Philanthropy Sector Support (professional training programs, philanthropy alliances, philanthropy forums) and The Seed Plan (education, tradi-tional culture, art legacy, poverty alleviation). With its origins rooted in landscaping and ecology, the Beijing Qiaonyu Foundation is particularly committed to innovative, multi-sectoral environmental protection efforts.



Panthera



Founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Kaplan and his wife, Panthera is a foundation devoted to protecting the world's 40 wild cat species and their critical ecosystems. Utilizing the expertise of the world's premier cat biologists, Panthera develops and implements global strategies for protection of the most imperiled large cats: tigers, lions, jaguars, snow leopards, cheetahs, pumas, and leopards. The mission of Panthera is to ensure a future for wild cats and the vast landscapes on which they depend.





