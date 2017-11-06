Top cyberspace watchdog promotes spirit of 19th CPC Congress to Internet firms

China's top cyberspace watchdog has conducted surveys at Internet companies on the implementation of the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dispatched its officials to discuss the spirit of the congress, media reported on Monday.

Officials from the Office of the Central Leading Group for Cyberspace Affairs are discussing the spirit of the Party's 19th National Congress among Internet enterprises, including China's online search engine Baidu, e-commerce giant Jingdong (JD) and Qihoo 360 Technology on Thursday and Friday, news site thepaper.cn reported on Monday.

"To study, promote and implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress is a primary political mission now and in the near future … the Internet and communication fields, including Internet enterprises, should actively take part in the trend of studying the spirit of the congress… arm the minds with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and use it to guide their daily work," Xu Lin, director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Cyberspace Affairs said during his visit to Baidu on Thursday.

Xu also said that Internet enterprises should also promote the congress' spirit better online and create a sound atmosphere to better implement the spirit of the congress.

More than 200 Baidu employees attended the Thursday discussion. Robin Li Yanhong, Baidu's founder and CEO, said that the session was practical and helped them understand the spirit of the congress, thepaper.cn reported.

Ren Xianliang, deputy director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Cyberspace Affairs, said during his visit to youth.cn that network media should uphold the correct political direction, guide public opinion and values and become the platform to unify and guide the youth to follow the CPC, thepaper.cn added.

The Office of the Central Leading Group for Cyberspace Affairs organized a promotion group consisting of delegates to the 19th CPC National Congress, experts and officials. The group members will organize more than 100 activities at Internet institutions in two weeks.

Global Times



