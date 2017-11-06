JD-China Unicom cooperation

A smart life experience store, a cooperation project between e-commerce platform JD.com Inc (JD) and telecom services provider China Unicom, debuted in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province over the weekend, news website thepaper.cn reported on Monday.



It's the first project between the two after JD, along with other strategic investors, jointly acquired 9 billion A shares of State-owned China Unicom in August as part of its mixed-ownership reform.



The experience store will include new technologies such as facial recognition and user identification, in line with the "New Retail" concept, industry website techweb.com reported.





