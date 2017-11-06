Chinese naval escort ship arrives at Djibouti for replenishment

Source:Huanqiu.com Published: 2017/11/6 22:09:23

The guided-missile destroyer Haikou of the 27th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at Djibouti Port on November 6 for a five-day replenishment. Photo: Huanqiu.com


 

Posted in: CHINA
