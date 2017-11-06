Conditions ripe for capital market opening

The time is right for China's capital market to open wider to the world as more favorable conditions have emerged, said Wu Qing, chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).
"Stable and sound economic development has laid a solid foundation for the country to further open up its capital market," said Wu in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.
In his opinion, the yuan exchange rate and cross-border capital flows remain stable; the country's foreign exchange reserves are staying at a reasonable level; the Belt and Road
initiative is gaining more and more responses; market regulators have accumulated rich experience in cross-border supervision, investment protection and risk management; and technically, local stock exchanges are in good condition, showcasing the country's favorable conditions for opening up its capital market.
Progress has already been made in this respect, Wu said.
"Key symbols of the capital market opening to the world range from the [dollar-denominated] Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII), Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) and Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programs, and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect to the MSCI's inclusion of Chinese A shares [in its Emerging Markets Index]," said Wu.
Thanks partly to these measures, more and more foreign investors have gained access to the country's large capital market by setting up joint venture investment banks and fund management companies, according to Wu.
Sales of panda
bonds - the yuan-denominated debt sold in China by foreign firms or governments - on the SSE alone have amounted to 90 billion yuan ($13.6 billion), accounting for nearly half of the total issuance.
By the end of July this year, the accumulated issuance of Panda bonds reached 194 billion yuan, according to data from the People's Bank of China, the central bank.
The country has been stepping up efforts in recent years to offer foreign investors wider access to the domestic financial market.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong bond connect program, which was approved in May this year, allows investors from both sides to trade bonds on each other's interbank markets.
But despite the progress, China should not slacken its efforts to further open up its capital market in order to make it more compatible with the national strength, according to Wu, who said the SSE has initiated a research program to study the possibility of a Shanghai-London stock connect.
The SSE became part of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative in September.