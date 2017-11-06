PNG court to rule on Manus camp

600 men barricaded in facility, with no power, food, water

A Papua New Guinea (PNG) court is set to decide on Tuesday whether authorities in the Pacific nation should restore power, food and water to an Australian-run immigration detention center where nearly 600 men have barricaded themselves for almost a week.



The men in the Manus Island facility have defied attempts by Australia and PNG to close the camp, saying they fear violent reprisals from the local community if they are moved to other "transit centers" on the island.



Lawyers for the asylum seekers on Monday applied to the PNG Supreme Court to order authorities to immediately restore food, water and electricity to the camp, citing heightened fears for the men's welfare, several of whom require medical treatment. A court timetable seen by Reuters shows the ruling is due Tuesday.



"The men really need food and water. They are severely dehydrated and a number of them have pretty serious health problems such as heart issues," Elaine Pearson, director of Human Rights Watch told Reuters.



The UN refugee agency UNHCR also voiced deep concern for the welfare of the men - who include refugees and asylum seekers from Iran, Afghanistan and Myanmar - in the processing center where the last food distribution was on October 29.



"Saving lives should be the top priority. Starvation should not become a tool of deterrence," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told Reuters in Geneva.



Food remains extremely tight despite locals delivering some supplies over the weekend via boat to the rear of the camp, three asylum seekers told Reuters.



However, the asylum seekers said each detainee had barely enough food for one meal and that the supply line had since been closed.



"Today, the navy positioned personnel close to the beach to prevent any boats getting through. We have been surrounded by navy personnel determined to stop boats coming too close," Behrouz Boochani, one of the men at the camp, told Reuters.



Representatives for PNG's minister for immigration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





