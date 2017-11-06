China seeks WTO aid

China's Ministry of Commerce
has asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) for consultations on a recent US move to impose antidumping duties on imports of Chinese aluminum foil.
The ministry, which accused Washington of breaking world trade rules after the US on October 27 imposed duties of up to 162 percent on Chinese foil imports, said late on Friday it had submitted the request for supplementary consultations under the WTO dispute resolution mechanism on November 3.
The move comes as US President Donald Trump prepares to visit China. In August, the US made a separate preliminary decision to impose countervailing duties on Chinese aluminum foil.