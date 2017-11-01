Louvre Abu Dhabi gears up for launch

More than a decade in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opens its doors this week, bringing the famed name to the Arab world for the first time.
French President Emmanuel Macron
is set to attend the Wednesday inauguration on his first visit to the United Arab Emirates since taking office.
For the next 10 years, 13 of France's top museums will lend works to the UAE at their discretion and for a maximum of two years each.
The museum has some 300 pieces on loan, including an 1887 self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh and Leonardo da Vinci's La Belle Ferronniere.
The oil-rich emirate, which has made no secret of its push on soft power, has also spent years quietly building its own permanent collection.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi is displaying more than 250 works of art from the Emirati collection, including Edouard Manet's The Gypsy and works by Dutch abstract artist Piet Mondrian and Turkey's Osman Hamdi Bey.
The UAE government is promoting the museum as the first of its kind, a 23-gallery "museum city in the sea" on Saadiyat Island off the Abu Dhabi coast.
The main focus, however, is on world history and religions.
Among the exhibits are a sixth century Koran, a gothic Bible and a Yemeni Torah facing each other, open at verses carrying the same message.
Jack Lang, who was France's culture minister when the Louvre in Paris received its controversial pyramid, said the Abu Dhabi museum would be "much more universal than the Louvre in Paris."
"It is a chance to open the idea of a museum to different continents and different civilizations," he said.