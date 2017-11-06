Keane gets England call

Everton defender Michael Keane was on Monday called into the England squad for high-profile friendlies against Germany and Brazil, with manager Gareth Southgate forced to juggle his resources due to injury concerns.



Keane, 24, played in the Toffees' 3-2 victory against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday after returning from a recent leg injury.



England face world champions Germany on Friday at Wembley and host Brazil at the same venue four days later as Southgate begins preparations for next year's tournament.



The former Burnley center back has four England caps, the most recent of which came in the 1-0 victory over Lithuania in early October.



England are already without Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, and there are doubts over his Tottenham teammates Harry Winks and Harry Kane.



Winks twisted his ankle against Crystal Palace on Sunday and Kane took a kick to his foot in the same game. Both will undergo further assessment at their club before joining up with England, as will Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.





