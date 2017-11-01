Philadelphia Eagles clinch 7th straight victory

Carson Wentz tossed four touchdown passes and Jay Ajayi ran for a 46-yard (42-meter) score as the Philadelphia Eagles won their seventh straight by steamrolling the Denver Broncos 51-23 on Sunday.



Wentz has now tossed at least three touchdown passes for the fourth time in the last five games for the Eagles who improved to 8-1, the best record in the National Football League.



"Touchdowns are all great," Wentz said. "Being 8-1 is what it's all about."



Wentz also became the youngest player to throw at least 23 touchdown passes through nine games since Dan Marino had 27 in 1984.



Wentz, who was 15 of 27 for 199 yards, had a good week of practice, said Eagles coach Doug Pederson.



"He prepares so well each week," Pederson said of his second-year quarterback. "It's fun to watch."



The reeling Broncos fell to 3-5 and 0-4 on the road. Brock Osweiler, who replaced Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback, finished 18 of 37 for 207 yards with two interceptions.



Running back Ajayi, who was acquired from Miami just before the trade deadline, paid immediate dividends with his new team. He rushed eight times for 77 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run.



"No, not nervous," Ajayi said of his debut. "I'm confident in my talent and ability. It's just about, like I said, whenever I got my chance, just making sure that I took full advantage of it."



Elsewhere, quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of 33 passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.



The Cowboys improved to 5-3 on the season thanks to the trio of Prescott and wide ­receivers Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley who proved to be an unstoppable force against the Chiefs.



Williams made nine catches for 141 yards and Beasley had two touchdown grabs.



Ezekiel Elliott, playing while he appeals his six-game ­suspension by the NFL, rushed for 93 yards on 27 carries, including a touchdown in the third quarter to put Dallas ahead 21-17.



The Cowboys extended their lead with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Beasley, making it 28-17.



In East Rutherford, quarterback Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, as the Los Angeles Rams routed the New York Giants 51-17 at a MetLife Stadium.



The 51 points allowed by the Giants was the most they have given up at home since 1999.



